Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Philadelphia Owen Sweeney/AP

Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band during “The River Tour 2016” at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Philadelphia.

May 26, 2017

Bruce Springsteen hits the Wildwood boardwalk, rides tram

Bruce Springsteen Wildwood
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Contributor

The Boss was spotted in Wildwood on Thursday, sparking a stir on social media and some speculation as to whether his visit was just that.

Or was he there for something else?

When pictures appeared on social media showing Bruce Springsteen in a T-shirt and a Boston College Eagles hat on the resort's boardwalk, some immediately speculated that the New Jersey-reared rock icon would follow recent beach concerts from country music stars Kenny Chesney (2012) and Tim McGraw (2016) in Wildwood this summer.

A blogger, Tony Deutsch, wrote Thursday on his blog Watch The Tramcar Please dot Com that he asked Springsteen if he would play a concert there this year.

"(Springsteen) said it would be cool. Then he drove away!" Deutsch wrote.




Whether or not it was only a visit, Springsteen played the part of a Wildwood tourist well.

He was seen strolling the boardwalk and enjoying a ride on the resort's iconic tram car, according to social media posts.

Although Springsteen has been known to frequent his old haunts in Asbury Park, a short drive from his hometown of Freehold, he also could have been on the island to visit his son, Sam Springsteen, who is a member of the North Wildwood Fire Department.

Andrew Parent

