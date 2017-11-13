Soccer Highlight Reel
Goalazo Screengrab/Philadelphia Union Youth program's Instagram

Brett Seemuller, a player on the U10 Union Pythons, scores on a highlight-reel bicycle kick.

November 13, 2017

WATCH: Philly Union youth player scores on amazing bicycle kick

Brett Seemuller plays in the pro-soccer team's under-10 years old program

Soccer Highlight Reel Wayne Youth Sports Philadelphia Union Goals Delaware County
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Still bummed about the U.S. Men’s National Team failing to qualify for next year’s World Cup and the Philadelphia Union not making the MLS playoffs this season?

Yeah, me too. 

What you’re about to see, though, is a highlight-reel play that will give you hope for the future of the game both locally and nationally.

The Union has an extensive youth program. (I know this because – humblebrag alert – my son snagged an invite for the first-ever junior academy for children under the age of eight). All around the YSC Sports center in Wayne, I’ve heard whispers about how good the 2008 players are. 

A video posted on the Union Youth program’s Instagram page on Saturday did absolutely nothing less than lend credence to those whispers.

In it, the ’08 Pythons are playing the ’08 Cobras on Nov. 5. 

A Pythons player named Brett Seemuller receives a throw-in and sends it softly above his head with his back to the goal. 

From there, Brett sends out a bicycle kick that arcs, oh, maybe 15 yards across the goal and over the goalkeeper’s head.

It was a beautiful goal, the type that footies refer to as a golazo. It had coaches, former pro players themselves, Fred and Kleberson raising their arms in admiration. (Sure, Brett plays for Fred's team, but that type of goal impressed everybody around).

You can see it yourself in the Instagram embed below:

Great job, Brett.
Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

111317DrewBrees

Mailbag: Which NFC team is the biggest threat to the Eagles in the playoffs?

Maps

111317_AtlasMain

Meet Atlas, Philly's revamped all-in-one property search tool

Opinion

PhillyStock_Soft_Pretzels_Food

Where do you stand in the 'soft pretzels for breakfast' debate?

Obesity

11132017_Man_chews_meat_iStock

Fast eater? It could harm your heart and waistline

Escapes

Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.