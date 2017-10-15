Entertainment SNL
Pink John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File

Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas.

October 15, 2017

WATCH: 'SNL' gives Kellyanne Conway the 'It' treatment, P!nk performs

Weekend Update also blasted Harvey Weinstein.

Entertainment SNL Philadelphia Satire Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway Harvey Weinstein Comedy Saturday Night Live Pink
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Doylestown native P!nk was the musical guest on this weekend’s "Saturday Night Live," performing in an episode full of stabs at President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Harvey Weinstein.

The show’s cold open was set in Harrisburg, PA mimicking Trump’s tax speech as Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of the president mispronounced the state capital. The first sketch managed to touch on the football National Anthem debate, pumpkin spice, and “our lord and savior, Santa Claus.”


Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who recently starred in "The Big Sick," hosted last night’s episode. Nunjiani, spoke about his experience facing racist Internet trolls as a Muslim Pakistani-American in show business. 

“Islamophobia is really on the rise right now. You know, it never really went away, but it’s really having a moment right now,” he said. “Islamophobia’s kinda like ‘Will & Grace,’ you know, where it was huge a while ago and then we thought it was gone and done, and now it’s back and bigger than ever, Thursdays on NBC.”


After insulting many Phillies fans last week, the Weekend Update desk spent this week roasting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in light of the dozens of sexual assault allegations against him.

“Weinstein is reportedly going to Europe for sex rehab,” co-host Colin Jost. “Somehow I don’t think that’s going to help anybody. He doesn’t need sex rehab, he needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”

“Weinstein told reporters that he was seeking help and that he added, ‘We all make mistakes,’” said co-host Michael Che. “No, man, a mistake is me walking into the wrong bathroom and using it anyway because I was crowning. But you assaulted dozens of women, that’s not a mistake, that’s a full season of 'Law & Order.'”


Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway got the “It” treatment in the new episode, where “Anderson Cooper” leaves CNN to be haunted by a demented-clown version of Conway.


P!nk performed two songs during the show, both off her latest album, “Beautiful Trauma.” After performing the first single off the album, “What About Us,” she later performed the album’s titular track. Check it out below.


After a special animated Halloween special on October 28, the next new episode of "SNL" will be November 4, with host Larry David and musical guest Miley Cyrus.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

