Restaurants Interviews
052527_StarrRose Source /PBS

Restaurateur Stephen Starr joins the Charlie Rose Show.

May 25, 2017

WATCH: Stephen Starr shows Philly gratitude in Charlie Rose interview

Restaurants Interviews Philadelphia Stephen Starr Restaurateurs Food and Drink
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The restaurant scene we enjoy in Philadelphia today owes much of its experimental, hard-charging spirit to Stephen Starr, easily the city's most prominently recognized restaurateur and at long last a James Beard Award-winning figure in the world of dining.

With more than a dozen restaurants in Philadelphia, Starr put the city on the map — he'd say it did him the same favor — before expanding his footprint into New York City, Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Florida and across the Atlantic in Paris with Daniel Rose's Chez La Vieille.

Starr recently sat down with Charlie Rose for a lengthy interview in which he discusses his uncharted path from the entertainment industry into the restaurant business. The revealing conversation delves into such topics as the crucial importance of lighting, the urgent need to develop new styles, and the odd feeling of sadness on opening night at a new restaurant.

Having finally won the coveted James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurateur, Rose asked Starr if he still feels like an outsider.

"You know what? I think I'll always feel like an outsider," Starr answered. " But I feel like I'm an outsider anyway, just in general. I always feel like I'm throwing this party, and I'm standing there in the corner watching everybody enjoy it. So I'll always feel that way, but I do feel like I came, I saw and I conquered."

Check out the full interview below.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052517CarsonWentz

Eagles power ranking roundup

World War II

052617_Pennock_Carroll.jpg

Decorated WWII paratrooper recalls 'mayhem' of Battle of the Bulge

Game Shows

Price is Right freakout

WATCH: Penn State grad can't handle setting record for Plinko on 'Price is Right'

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.