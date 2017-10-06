Road Construction Time-Lapse Video
10062017_15th_St_Work_video_button Mark Auterson/PhillyVoice

A road construction crew works on 15th Street, south of Walnut Street, in Center City on Friday, October 6, 2017.

October 06, 2017

WATCH: Time-lapse video of workers burying a pipe on 15th Street

Road Construction Time-Lapse Video Center City Philadelphia
By PhillyVoice Staff

You might say it's all in a day's work.

From our perch above 15th and Walnut streets in Center City on Friday, we captured a busy day of road construction at the intersection. Watch this time-lapse video of workers in big machines opening up 15th, just south of Walnut, to install pipe, then making the road passable till work can resume later.

15th Street between Walnut and Locust streets was closed most of the day for the work by a contractor for PGW, but reopened around 3 p.m.

Take a look. 


