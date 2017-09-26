WATCH: Viceland's 'The Pizza Show' features Philly area pies

Philadelphia's pizza scene is alive and thriving, never mind what your snide New York friends have to say about it.

Except for Frank Pinello, the host of Viceland's "The Pizza Show" and founder of Williamsburg's wood-fired Best Pizza. He knows his pizza.

The latest episode in the series had Pinello hopping around the Philadelphia area to interview some of the top chefs behind the city's most iconic pies. You'll get an inside look at Pizzeria Vetri, Pizzeria Beddia, Amis, Taconelli's and Lancaster County's Roots Country Market & Auction, among others.

PhillyVoice recently rounded up our favorite pizza spots in Philadelphia, so you'll always have plenty of options to check out around the city. Or, if you're up to the challenge, you can go for the famous Philly taco.

Watch Viceland's full episode on Philadelphia pizza below.