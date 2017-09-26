Food and Drink Pizza
Pizzeria Vetri Pizzeria Vetri/URBN

A pie from Pizzeria Vetri.

September 26, 2017

WATCH: Viceland's 'The Pizza Show' features Philly area pies

Food and Drink Pizza Philadelphia Restaurants Pizzeria Vetri Pennsylvania Vice
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia's pizza scene is alive and thriving, never mind what your snide New York friends have to say about it.

Except for Frank Pinello, the host of Viceland's "The Pizza Show" and founder of Williamsburg's wood-fired Best Pizza. He knows his pizza.

The latest episode in the series had Pinello hopping around the Philadelphia area to interview some of the top chefs behind the city's most iconic pies. You'll get an inside look at Pizzeria Vetri, Pizzeria Beddia, Amis, Taconelli's and Lancaster County's Roots Country Market & Auction, among others. 

PhillyVoice recently rounded up our favorite pizza spots in Philadelphia, so you'll always have plenty of options to check out around the city. Or, if you're up to the challenge, you can go for the famous Philly taco. 

Watch Viceland's full episode on Philadelphia pizza below.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

092317JakeElliott

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game

Statues

04_092617_CattoMemorial_Carroll.jpg

Philly's first-ever public sculpture to African-American figure unveiled at City Hall

Politics

Malcolm Jenkins national anthem

Malcolm Jenkins equates Trump to an 'internet troll'

People

zuckerberg cheesesteak

Pat's or Geno's? Mark Zuckerberg came to Philadelphia for 'the best cheesesteak in the land'

Escapes

Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.