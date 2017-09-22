Pizzeria Vetri introduces new items on first day of fall

The Rittenhouse, Art Museum-area and King of Prussia Mall Pizzeria Vetri locations are introducing new items to their menus on the first official day of fall, Sept. 22.

There are new seasonal pies, a calzone and a salad. And don't worry, none of them are pumpkin-spice flavored.

All three locations will now feature the Autunno Calzone ($14) and the Wood Oven Salad ($12).

The calzone is made with roasted butternut squash, sage, fontina, ricotta, Parmigiano and truffle pate. The salad has sunchokes, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, baby carrots, pears, red wine vinaigrette, scamorza and parsley.

Those in Rittenhouse can bite into the new Trentino pizza ($20), made with pork speck, figs, Gorgonzola dolce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, mixed herbs and aged balsamic.

At the Art Museum-area location, the seasonal pie will be the Cinghiale ($20) with braised wild boar, shallot and carrot soffritto, mozzarella, Parmigiano and parsley.

In the suburbs, the Nocciola di Pera ($18) will feature roasted pears, hazelnut pesto, sottocenere, mozzarella, thyme and arugula.

View each location's hours of operation here.