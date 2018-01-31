WATCH: Video tries to show that Eagles fans aren't actually the worst

So Eagles fans have punched a police horse twice in two playoff games this month and may have gotten a little out of hand at times after the Birds routed the Vikings in the NFC title game. Oh, and they once pelted Santa Claus with snowballs, in case you haven't heard. Big deal, right?

Well, one video posted online this week tries to show critics that Eagles fans aren't actually the worst fans in football.

The two-minute clip, posted to YouTube by videographer Matt Conlin, depicts Eagles fans as a genuine, passionate and friendly bunch. It shows a number of Eagles fans enjoying themselves and just having a good time during the tailgate prior to the NFC championship game.

"It's often said that Philadelphia has some of the worst sports fans in the country," the video states in the beginning. "But what they neglect to see is the true heart of each and every person in this great city."



Our city isn't perfect, Conlin admits, adding that the media "has done a good job of showing that."

"But, there's one thing the media has dead wrong ... we have some of the best fans around. Here's your proof," the video states.

You can catch the video here:

Conlin, a 23-year-old from Manayunk, told Philly Mag that he attended the Eagles-Vikings game and wanted to document the action, so he took his camera along. He told the magazine he wanted to capture "authentic" fans and show the Eagles' fanbase in a better light.



Some fans have also aided Conlin in his quest by sharing the video on social media with the hashtag #Eaglesrealfans.