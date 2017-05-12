Way too early Eagles 53-man roster projection

Yes, it's dumb to project what the Eagles' roster will look like when we're only in May before we even see any players take a single rep in minicamp or OTAs, much less training camp. Still, guessing on a 53-man roster does provide one way of looking at the roster in terms of camp battles to watch, as well as where the team is positionally strong, and where it is weak.

So what the hell, since it's the first day of rookie minicamp, let's just do this.

Quarterback (3): Carson Wentz, Nick Foles, Matt McGloin

Somebody obviously likes Matt McGloin enough to have signed him. I just don't see any appeal there at all. On a deeper roster, he's probably out.

Running back (4): Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey, Corey Clement

Ultimately, I think Clement is a solid bet for the practice squad, with the team likely adding a veteran running back sometime between now and the start of the season. For now, we'll keep Clement there as a placeholder. To note, we still don't anticipate Ryan Mathews being on the team in 2017.

Wide receiver (6): Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson, Nelson Agholor

I still believe there's a chance the Eagles trade Jordan Matthews this offseason. We'll see. If indeed they do, I think they'll simply keep five receivers instead of six. In other words, bye, DGB.

Tight end (3): Zach Ertz, Brent Celek, Trey Burton

Tight end is by far the easiest position on the roster to forecast.

Offensive line (10): Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Allen Barbre, Stefen Wisniewski, Chance Warmack, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Dillon Gordon.

To be determined if the Eagles can exchange Kelce for an asset at some other position. If so, that could open up the door for undrafted center Tyler Orlosky to crack the final 53.

Defensive line (8): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Timmy Jernigan, Chris Long, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Elijah Qualls, Destiny Vaeao

Beau Allen will provide some relief when he is able to return from his pectoral injury, but for now, we'll go light on the defensive line. Marcus Smith is still a possibility here as well, provided he takes a pay cut.

Linebacker (6): Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Joe Walker, Nathan Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Steven Daniels

After Hicks and Bradham, this group is paper thin. As yes, we still don't anticipate Mychal Kendricks being on the 2017 roster.

Cornerback (5): Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson, Ron Brooks, Rasul Douglas, C.J. Smith

Obviously, this is very, very ugly. And honestly, I'm just throwing darts on that fifth corner spot. If you prefer Aaron Grymes or Dwayne Gratz, or one of the UDFAs, I won't argue in the slightest.

Safety (5): Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Jaylen Watkins, Chris Maragos, Terrence Brooks

I'm curious to see what Brooks does in training camp and if he can make Watkins expendable.

Specialists (3): Caleb Sturgis, Donnie Jones, Jon Dorenbos

Layup.

PUP: Beau Allen

NFI: Sidney Jones

