Three Eagles draft picks considered steals by NFL personnel people

According to a group of NFL personnel evaluators, the Philadelphia Eagles may have found themselves three steals in the 2017 NFL Draft. All of them were Day 3 picks. In a piece for ESPN, Mike Sando asked four NFL personnel evaluators for their favorite steals in each of the seven rounds of the draft.

Running back Donnel Pumphrey (round four), wide receiver Shelton Gibson (round five), and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls (round six) each received votes from those personnel evaluators.

As we noted a month ago, the Eagles are well overdue for a hit late in the draft. As we noted in that piece, over the last 10 years, the Eagles have selected an inordinately high number of players (59, to be exact) on Day 3 (rounds four through seven) of the NFL Draft. Only one, center Jason Kelce, has made a Pro Bowl.

The Seahawks, by comparison, selected four Pro Bowl players over that span, several of whom have been major contributors to Seattle's sustained string of success. It would help their chances of getting back to being some sort of perennial playoff contender enormously if the Eagles finally hit on a late-round pick.

