What they’re saying about the Eagles: Timmy Jernigan could have 10 sacks

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, there was a good solid amount of downtime between when the Eagles selected one cornerback in Round 2 (Sidney Jones) and another in Round 3 (Rasul Douglas).

(Drew Pearson and Eagles fans owned that downtime, by the way.)

That is because the Birds traded back 25 spots in the third round with the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. And on NFL.com’s Move The Sticks podcast, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks believe the Eagles are trending up and that Jernigan could be a force next year (via Eagles.com):

“The interesting move in this division that I don’t think anybody is really talking about, Timmy Jernigan going from the Ravens to the Eagles,” Jeremiah said. “This Eagles defensive scheme with Jim Schwartz fits him beautifully. I think this is somebody as an interior player next to Fletcher Cox, he’s going to step his game up. He could get like a sneaky nine or 10 sacks in this defense next year.” “Yeah, I love this defense,” said Brooks. “I love what Philadelphia is putting together. I think the pieces of the puzzle match the way that Jim Schwartz wants to play and this is a team that can get after you in a variety of ways, whether it’s plus one (a blitz), they can do that and because they can get after it with so many different disguises, that’s going to be a tough team.”

Jernigan is in the final year of his contract, but he was a productive player in Baltimore, registering five sacks last year. The Eagles are going to need their defensive line to really get after opposing quarterbacks next season to help their cornerbacks, and Jernigan will be a big part of that.

