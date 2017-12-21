Website grades Philly's best neighborhoods for families, safety and more

Determining the relative quality of neighborhoods often comes to down to subjective measures, especially once you get past issues of crime and affordability.

For some people, plentiful nightlife and dining options are a must. Others need ample parking day and night, well-rated public schools, proximity to parks and public transit, or signs of future growth in the surrounding area.

With so many factors in play, Pittsburgh-based data science group Niche tries to find a method to the madness by compiling thousands of location-based reviews of various quality of life measures in neighborhoods across the country.

As 2017 comes to an end, Niche has put together grades and rankings for the best neighborhoods in Philadelphia area. You can navigate all of Niche's categories and check out complete neighborhood report cards here, but below we've listed the top places in each category.

Best Place to Live: Graduate Hospital

Safest Neighborhood: West Torresdale

Best Neighborhood for Families: Chestnut Hill

Most Diverse Neighborhood: Oxford Circle

Best Neighborhood to Buy a House: Wissahickon

Best Neighborhood for Millennials: Chinatown

Best Neighborhood for Retirees: West Torresdale

Best Neighborhood for Outdoor Activities: Logan Square

You can explore Niche's full rankings and grades for Philly suburbs here.