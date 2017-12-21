Wells Fargo Center is the first Pa. sports arena to offer breastfeeding pod

Sixers fans who happen to be new mothers will find refuge with the debut of a new area in the Wells Fargo Center specifically designated for breastfeeding.



Mamava suites have been popping up in public places all around the country, with other Philadelphia locations including the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Temple University. With the addition of one of the modules at Wells Fargo Center, the arena will mark the first sporting venue in the entire state to have one.

Mamava suites are essentially private pods where mothers can go to breastfeed their children or pump milk. They can be unlocked by users in the Mamava the app and reserved for privacy. The app shows users a map of nearby Mamava pods, as well as other known, private breastfeeding spaces uploaded and reviewed by users.

Before Thursday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Wells Fargo Center will join the ranks of Philly’s handful of spots offer the pods, making one of the most traveled-to destinations in Philly accessible in a new way.

Mamava users can expect the 4-by-8-foot suite to include collapsible tables, USB power outlets, benches, and enough space to include a stroller, partner, and/or other children.



Two mothers local to Philadelphia have also been petitioning to see a Mamava pod placed in 30th Street Station, as several other transit hubs have adopted them around the country. The addition of the Wells Fargo pod joins a handful of other facilities located in sports arenas, including Boston’s Fenway Park and New York’s Citi Field.