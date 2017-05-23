Jam-packed West Philly Porchfest prepares for second year

The second installment of West Philly Porchfest will take place on Saturday, June 3, in the Philly neighborhood. The live music event will be jam-packed, with more porch concerts scheduled this year.

And Porchfest is still growing. Host and musician registration are open.

Attendees to the free event can hop from porch to porch, catching live shows featuring a range of musical genres. An interactive map helps music-lovers find acts.

Among the performers is a Star Wars-inspired brass band, a poet who speaks in song, something called "high energy death folk" and more unique sounds.

The day starts at noon and runs until 6 p.m.

The first West Philly Porchfest featured 75 acts playing on 30 porches. Get ready for this year by listening to a playlist of 2016's acts.



Saturday, June 3

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free

West Philly