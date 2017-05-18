What they’re saying about the Eagles signing of LeGarrette Blount

The Eagles added a power runner to their stable of small backs on Tuesday, signing New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount in free agency. As always, there were some takes, and here they are:

Carson Gets a New Co-Worker: Tommy Lawlor, Iggles Blitz

Lawlor notes that Blount isn’t a very versatile player, but he can definitely help the Eagles in short-yardage situations, which always seem to be an adventure with the Philadelphia professional football team:

Blount can be a huge help in short-yardage and Red Zone situations. The Eagles had too many drives stall, whether before scoring territory or in scoring territory. They must be able to finish better this season. Blount can make a definite impact in this role.

LeGarrette Blount gives Eagles 'a tough, physical runner': Zach Berman, Philadelphia Inquirer

The Eagles are loading up on Band-Aids, but at least this one won’t take up any long-term cap space:

This was the latest addition made to help quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles offense could have four new wide receivers and two new running backs. Although it would qualify as the type of "Band-Aid" move that Roseman did not want to rely upon, it was a low-cost way to fill a hole without compromising cap space or draft picks for future seasons when Wentz is ascending into his prime. This is likely Sproles' last year, too, so the Eagles could reshape their backfield for 2018.

LeGarrette Blount Unlikely to Play Role of Savior For Eagles: Andrew Kulp, The 700 Level

Kulp offers a word of warning for any Eagles fans who are over the moon with the Blount signing:

The Patriots have a track record of turning castoffs and role players into stars. That’s relevant here, too, because Blount never enjoyed near the same success in stints with the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Why will his luck be any different with the Eagles?

Patriots achieve two goals with LeGarrette Blount's deal with Eagles: Mike Reiss, ESPN

The Patriots weren’t going to keep Blount around this season, but they were happy that he signed with the Eagles:

So while the Patriots kept the door open for Blount’s return by placing the “May 9 free-agent tender” on him, the move was less about ensuring Blount being part of the team’s roster and more about protecting their compensatory draft picks while potentially directing him outside of the AFC. Thus, Blount’s signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday essentially helped the Patriots accomplish their primary goals.

Blount also gives the Eagles another of the NFL’s Top 100 Players, as he checked in at 80:

Probably mostly because of the run against the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game:

