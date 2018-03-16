March 16, 2018

Where do the Eagles currently stand on gaining compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031618TreyBurton Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are likely to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing Trey Burton in free agency.

Before we go down the compensatory pick nerd hole, let's just do a quick update on some of the Philadelphia Eagles' free agents' visits around the league with other teams, since they are relevant to the compensatory pick discussion, shall we? OK, we shall.

RB LeGarrette Blount

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, with interesting wording here, Blount will be visiting the Detroit Lions.

Blount's market is hotter in 2018 than it was in 2017, when the Eagles scooped him up in May. It feels very unlikely that Blount will be returning to Philly this season.

TE Brent Celek

Celek is also visiting the Lions, per Adam Schefter.

The Eagles released Celek earlier this week, so he won't count toward the compensatory pick formula. 

K Caleb Sturgis

Sturgis visited the Seahawks on Thursday and is visiting the Chargers today, according to Eric Williams of ESPN.

The Eagles would be thrilled if Sturgis signed a decent contract elsewhere. (We'll get to that in a minute.)

Compensatory picks

If the Eagles lose more free agents than they gain this offseason, which something that hasn't happened in a half decade, then they will likely be awarded compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

If you'd like a more thorough explanation of the mechanics of compensatory picks, please go here, but the basics are that each player signed in free agency cancels out a player lost, and the round of the pick awarded is primarily determined by the annual value of the contract signed.

So far the Eagles have lost three players in free agency – TE Trey Burton, DT Beau Allen, and CB Patrick Robinson.

They have signed two players in free agency – DT Haloti Ngata and LB Corey Nelson.

According to OverTheCap.com, Ngata would cancel out the loss of Allen, and Nelson would cancel out the loss of Robinson. A look at that, in chart form:

Player lost Player gained 
 Trey Burton ($8 million APY): 4th round value 
Beau Allen ($5 million APY): 6th round value Haloti Ngata ($3 million APY): 7th round value 
 Patrick Robinson ($5 million APY) 6th round valueCorey Nelson ($2,250,000 APY): 7th round value 


Currently, the Eagles are only in line to receive a compensatory pick for Burton, but it would be a good one, in the fourth round.

If Blount and Sturgis can garner contracts big enough to at least count for seventh-round compensatory picks, then they would cancel out Ngata and Nelson instead of Allen and Robinson, because their contracts are likely to be more in line with what Ngata and Nelson earned. That would mean that the Eagles would be on track to gain a pair of sixth-round picks for Allen and Robinson, in addition to the fourth-round pick they currently stand to gain for Burton. Got it? OK, good.

In other words, it would be great news for the Eagles if Sturgis signed elsewhere, and there would at least be something of a silver lining if Blount did as well. If Celek signs elsewhere, he would not count toward the compensatory pick formula because the Eagles released him. (That is one of a bagillion smaller comp pick rules that we won't get into here.) 

Anyway, just something to consider as players either join or leave the Eagles.

