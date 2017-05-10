Pick a place to dine on Mother's Day based on mom's favorite things

It's not too late to make brunch or dinner plans for Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, May 14.

Many restaurants are offering specials for the holiday, but you can do better than picking one at random. Treat mom to a meal based on her personality, to make the experience more meaningful.

For the mom who loves travel and adventure...

Splurging on a trip to Florence for mom might be out of budget (even though she totally deserves it), but you can take her to Gran Caffe L'Aquila for a special Florence-inspired meal.

All the food and wine served will be authentic Italian.

For dessert, there will be a special gelato flavor for Mother's Day. The sweet treat features white chocolate and is infused with Italian orange blossom and Caffo (premium Italian orange liquor).

Reservations are required.

Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14

Pay-as-you-go

1716 Chestnut St.

(215) 568-5600



For the mom who's up to date on all the trends...

Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/P'unk Burger P'unk Burger has new cereal shakes.

P'unk Burger on Passyunk Avenue now serves brunch on the weekend. On the menu are brunch burgers and cereal shakes. Be one of the first to try the trendy breakfast items.

Best part? Moms get a free milkshake and kids sliders and fries from the Little P'unks menu are half-off on Mother's Day.

Note that P'unk Burger is BYOB, in case you want to lead a toast to mom on her day.

Available Saturdays and Sundays

Beginning at 9 a.m. | Pay-as-you-go; cash only

1823 Passyunk Ave.

(215) 468-7865



For the music-lover mom...

The Rittenhouse will host its annual Mother's Day Jazz Brunch on Sunday, May 14. As guests dine, jazz musicians will play in the hotel's newly renovated grand ballroom.

The brunch buffet is $80 per person and includes a range of options. There will be seafood, omelets, salads, baked goods, lamb and more brunch foods. Reservations are required.

After the meal, continue the day with a free Mother's Day concert at the Mann Center.

Sunday, May 14

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $80 per person

Second floor of The Rittenhouse Hotel

210 W. Rittenhouse Sq.

(215) 790-2521



For the mom who has a sweet tooth...

The Rittenhouse Square restaurant will serve a special Mother's Day brunch with caviar service, coq au vin, fried Oysters, coconut French toast and more off-menu specials and brunch classics.

For dessert, spend a little extra for a speciality treat.

Fine Palate will debut a chocolate bar made by Thomas Keller and Armando Manni. Keller is the owner of the French Laundry and Manni is the creator and owner of one of the world's most renowned olive oils.

Fine Palate will be the only restaurant on the East Coast carrying the special treat.

Chocolate bars can be purchased as a gift for mom for $16 per bar.



Sunday, May 14

Pay-as-you-go

231 S. 15th St.

(267) 318-7971