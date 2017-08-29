Widely shared, hilarious rant by N.J. mom slams parents complaining about back-to-school supplies

Hey teachers, need some pencils? Binders? Even a rug or microwave for your classroom? This mom's got you.

Dena Blizzard, a South Jersey-based comedian and the brainpower behind "One Funny Mother" who gained popularity last year with her idea for "Chardonnay Go," a "Pokémon Go" spinoff for moms, is at it again with another viral video that's garnered more than 17 million views on Facebook since being uploaded Friday.

Blizzard, who hails from Moorestown and grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, dedicated her latest rant to "all the hardworking teachers in the world." The 4-minute, 22-second-long video, though, is more of a direct hit at all those parents complaining about their children's educators asking for a few classroom essentials.

“These teachers have been making plans to teach your kids, and you’re all complaining about some pencils?" she said in the video. "Some pencils. Are you kidding me? Do you know how much I would pay them just to get my kids out of my face?"

Blizzard spent the duration of the video waltzing around a Target filling her cart with classroom goodies and then started to load on some extra gifts, like pillows and even luggage, for teachers because they "deserve it."

She also snuck in some alcohol in between items.

“I have spent hours of my life teaching my daughter math and history. I don’t know anything about history,” Blizzard said. “And there’s a lady somewhere willing to teach my daughter about some history? And she wants a yellow binder to do it? I’m gonna get that b**** a yellow binder.”

Check out the video – which is not entirely PG-rated – below:



