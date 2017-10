Head to the Shore on Saturday, Oct. 21, for the Wildwood Fall Food Truck Festival at Fox Park.

A variety of food trucks will be serving food & drink from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each truck will offer something different, so go hungry.

In addition, there will be a beer garden, local vendors selling goods and a Kids Zone with face painting.

The festival is free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go.

Saturday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Fox Park

Ocean Ave., Wildwood, NJ