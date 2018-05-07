May 07, 2018

Wine garden to open in Center City again this summer

It will be open three days a week

The pop-up wine garden in Collins Park will return for its second season Wednesday, June 6. 

This summer, wine will be poured in the green, urban oasis on Wednesdays and Thursdays, in addition to Fridays.

Once again, Chaddsford Winery's wines will be available by the glass. Bottles to take home will be sold, too.

Proceeds from the wine garden will help support the Center City District Foundation, which owns and maintains Collins Park for public enjoyment.

The park is located on Chestnut Street. It's a hidden gem that has the intimate look and feel of a private garden.

Wine Garden at Collins Park

Wednesdays through Fridays, beginning Wednesday, June 6
4-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Collins Park
1707 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

