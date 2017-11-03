The Woodlands to host third annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run

On Saturday, Nov. 11, race through The Woodlands – which include an 18th-century garden, a 19th-century cemetery and the Hamilton Mansion – during the annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run.

All participants must register individually for the 5K, but there's also an option to run it as part of a relay team. Make sure to write down a team name when registering, if competing as a group.

Registration is $40. All proceeds will go towards improving runner amenities at The Woodlands, one of West Philly's best running spots.



While the race is considered a fun run, there will be a first place prize. The first to cross the finish line will get a Thanksgiving turkey (or tofu-turkey) from Mariposa Food Co-Op.

Saturday, Nov. 11

10 a.m. | $40 per person

The Woodlands

4000 Woodland Ave.

