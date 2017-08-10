Food & Drink Happy Hour
Cute puppies Courtesy of Aqimero/PhillyVoice

Look at these cute puppies!

August 10, 2017

Support local animal rescue by going to happy hour at Aqimero

The signature drink will be the 'Berry Good Boy,' aww

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Aqimero at the Ritz-Carlton asks animal lovers to meet up for happy hour on Tuesday, Aug. 15, in support of North Wales' Hemlock Edge Animal Rescue, an organization dedicated to rescuing homeless, abandoned and abused animals.

"Since their start in 2013, the rescue has saved more than 500 at-risk animal lives from storm-ravaged, impoverished and kill shelter areas," a press release from Aqimero states.

The Latin restaurant's "Yappy Hour" event will run from 5-8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from happy hour drinks sold will go to Hemlock Edge.

The selection is wide-reaching, too. Happy hour-goers can sip on margaritas, mojitos, wine by the glass or draft beers.

There will be a signature drink, too. The "Berry Good Boy" drink, made with muddled strawberries and featuring Manatawny Still Works' Three Bitches vodka, was inspired by the distiller's own dog Piper, who was adopted from Hemlock Edge.

Raffle drawings will take place throughout the night as well, with proceeds supporting the rescue shelter. Guests can put their name in for gift baskets and gift certificates.

And for animal lovers who are looking for a new furry friend, adoptable puppies will be joining "Yappy Hour" attendees for a special meet-and-greet.

Yappy Hour at Aqimero

Tuesday, Aug. 15
5-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Aqimero in the Ritz-Carlton
10 Ave. of the Arts
(215) 523-8200


