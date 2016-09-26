Real Estate Gallery

1140 Barbara Drive - Exterior 1 Anne E. Koons/for PhillyVoice

1140 Barbara Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

September 26, 2016

GALLERY: Here's what $2.5 million gets you in South Jersey

By ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS

Have you ever wondered what you could buy with $2.5 million? The answer is your very own palace with everything you could want (and then some) if you’re looking at 1140 Barbara Drive in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The detail you’ll find in this custom estate is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. The front door alone is a 20-minute conversation piece, and that’s before you even step inside! It’s also built like a fortress – the all-stucco home has a slate roof, lightning protection and fire suppression – and again, don’t forget about the massive, solid wood-carved double-door entry.

  • 1140 BARBARA DRIVE FEATURES:
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 4 Full, 2 Half Baths
  • 5-Car Garage
  • 2 Butler Pantries
  • 10-foot Basement Ceiling

This home’s master bedroom suite calls for the return of MTV’s "Cribs" – seriously – it’s larger than most homes. It has its own gas fireplace surrounded by custom marble, three dressing rooms with more clothes storage than any human being could ever want, a huge steam shower and its very own laundry room. Translation: There’s no reason to ever leave.

The reality is words won’t do this place justice. Check out the photos below and you’ll be picking your jaw up off the floor by the end of this article.

A heated granite driveway invites you up to this palace-like estate.

Want to buy that new Benz? No problem. You have more than enough room in the garage.

Enter through the custom-carved wooden doors into the expansive marble foyer.

Dramatic stone columns welcome you into the living room with a fireplace like you’ve never seen.

The Joanne Hudson-designed kitchen features a huge island and breakfast room.

The massive master bedroom boasts a large custom fireplace…

a grand marble hallway (yes, that’s in the bedroom) that leads you to…

a marble, steam shower…

and three dressing rooms (this is only one of them).

Outside, you’ll find an outdoor kitchen, heated walkways and 1.5 acres of lush grounds.

To see more photos of 1140 Barbara Drive, view the full listing here.

ANNE E. KOONS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FOX & ROACH, REALTORS

