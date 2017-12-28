Here’s why doing good is good for you

When it comes to volunteering, the phrase “you get what you give” certainly rings true. Making time to do good for others can have a significant impact on your well-being.

Whether it’s helping out at animal shelters, checking in on the elderly, restoring community buildings, or delivering meals to the homeless, volunteering can help to revitalize your mental health and open doors for your future. From creating connections to alleviating mental ailments, here’s why doing good is a such a great thing:

Create meaningful connections

The connections made while volunteering will not only boost your social and relationship skills, they will also help in building a community for yourself. In fact, research shows that healthy relationships and social connections not only bring us pleasure, they can impact our health for the better. When others feel the palpable joy that you get from giving back, they’ll be motivated to do the same — ultimately building a stronger group of those willing to help others.

Depression decreases, health improves

Putting others first not only helps to relieve stress, sadness, and loneliness, and it also can provide you with a newfound purpose that you may not have known before. Making a difference in someone’s life has profound rewards; you’ll know you did something impactful while also becoming more confident in yourself and your individual abilities to make a positive change in your community.

Similarly, studies have shown a direct correlation between altruism and other positive health outcomes, including weight loss in younger children and improved memory and stamina in older adults. Those who volunteer regularly have been found to take better care of themselves, make smarter lifestyle choices, and stay more active. This is in part due to the desire to care more for others.

Hone skills and learn new ones

Volunteers are often empowered to step outside of their comfort zones and participate in a new activity. This provides a unique opportunity to embrace new skills that can help you become both a better leader and team player in your own career.

In addition, by becoming more involved with different organizations and meeting various people, you’ll be introduced to various facets of your community that you may not have been aware of before. Whether it’s helping out at a local school, visiting a senior center, serving on a community board, or coaching a sports team, volunteering empowers you to be a more well-rounded person while broadening your horizons.

No matter where or how you decide to volunteer, doing good for others plays a significant role in your mental health and personal growth. A volunteering opportunity may be just what you need to discover possibilities for yourself that you never would’ve imagined.