National Dog Show coming to Philadelphia

Calling all dog lovers! The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s National Dog Show is set to take place all day Saturday and Sunday, November 18-19, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. This annual canine extravaganza is one of the most prominent dog shows in the world, with its history dating back to the 1800s. Over 2,000 dogs have been entered to compete in this year’s show, encompassing a record 191 out of the 202 American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds and varieties.

What makes this dog show so special? Out of the thousands of shows that take place across the U.S., Philadelphia’s event is one of three ‘benched’ shows in existence – meaning all dogs will be available to meet and greet the public. Attendees will also have access to exclusive deals on all things dogs, including fashionable accessories, bedding, treats and even treadmills.

The best part? The show is a great value. In fact, a day at the dog show is just a fraction of the cost of any major Philly sporting event for family of four. Even better, the show will help the non-profit Kennel Club of Philadelphia raise money for a variety of canine-related causes.

Get ready for a weekend filled with athletic dog exhibitions, family-friendly activities and hands-on fun.

Purchase your tickets for the 2017 National Dog Show

Saturday, Nov. 18 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 – 8:30 a.m. 5 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets:

Adults: $16

Children (ages 4-12): $7

Ages 3 & Under: FREE

FREE PARKING