New holiday light show coming to Dilworth Park

There’s a brand-new attraction coming to Dilworth Park this holiday season: Deck the Hall Light Show, presented by Independence Blue Cross. Get ready to see City Hall in a whole new light as the historic building serves as the backdrop for a free choreographed light show every night beginning on Monday, November 20.

This must-see light show will take place every hour on the half hour through New Year’s Day 2018. On weekends, shows will take place more frequently. Between each show, City Hall will remain illuminated in color to showcase the historic architecture of the building. You won’t want to miss this festive attraction as it is sure to become a holiday tradition in Philadelphia for years to come.

Nov. 20 – Jan. 1, 2018

Nightly, Every hour on the half hour

Dilworth Park

1 S. 15th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free to Attend