The self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Mean’ to perform in AC

Get ready (seriously, prepare yourself) for a night to remember, because Lisa Lampanelli (the self-proclaimed “Queen of Mean”) will be gracing Atlantic City with her presence this month. The racy comedian, (in)famously known for her off-color jokes, will be performing live on Saturday, May 27, at Borgata’s Music Box. Leave your decency at the door and get ready for a fantastic evening full of laughs and jokes that are sure to go way too far.

Get your tickets for the show here.

Saturday, May 27

8 p.m. | $59 / $64

The Music Box at Borgata

1 Borgata Way

Atlantic City, NJ 08401