January 16, 2018

Cupid's Chase 5K raises funds for people with disabilities

Race taking place in multiple locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
Runner in Philadelphia Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A runner crosses 34th and Chestnut streets.

The 2018 Cupid's Chase 5K will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10, in multiple states across the country, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The annual race, organized by Community Options, Inc., raises funds to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities. Runners, walkers, families with strollers and those in wheelchairs are invited to participate.

RELATED: Choose from tons of $5 fitness classes at Resolution Rx | You can take a yoga class at Adventure Aquarium this winter

In Philadelphia, the Cupid's Chase 5K will take place at the Philadelphia Zoo. All participants can enjoy free admission to the zoo following the race, which kicks off at 8:15 a.m. Across the finish line, there will be a DJ, face painter, photo booth and crafts.

Other locations hosting the race in Pennsylvania include Allentown and King of Prussia. 

Moorestown, Gloucester County and Seaside Heights are some of the race locations in New Jersey.

Registration for the Cupid's Chase 5K is $30 ($40 day-of), with all proceeds going directly to the services Community Options provides to support individuals with disabilities.

