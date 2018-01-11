January 11, 2018

You can take a yoga class at Adventure Aquarium this winter

Strike a pose in front of Shark Realm

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Adventure Aquarium R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

The Adventure Aquarium is a state-of-the-art aquarium on the waterfront in Camden, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

This winter, adults can practice yoga in a unique location – in front of Shark Realm at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, N.J. 

The aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., a yoga-certified biologist will lead the 75-minute class.

RELATED: These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)

Those 18 and older are invited to unwind through exercise, then explore the aquarium to learn about sea turtles, hippos, sharks and more. There are 8,500 aquatic species throughout the two million gallons of water.

An aquarium and yoga combo ticket, which includes free parking, is $39. A yoga-only ticket is $25. They can be purchased here.

Yoga Day

Sunday, Jan. 28
10-11:15 a.m. | $25-$39 per person
Adventure Aquarium
1 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J. 08103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Camden Adventure Aquarium New Jersey Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Kensington is worst nightmare for family of runaway daughter
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Report: Eagles to play Jaguars in London during 2018 season
011118WembleyStadium

Comedians

Todd Glass: your deliberately campy comic
Todd Glass

Climate Change

Climate change map predicts a submerged Philly airport by 2100
phila airport sea levels

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
011118EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Beer inspired by Ben Simmons debuting in Philly
Misconduct Tavern and Conshohocken Brewery have collaborated on their second Sixers-inspired beer

Escapes

Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.