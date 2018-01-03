January 03, 2018

Register early for 2018 Phillies Charities 5K

Each year, the race sells out to 6,000 runners

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Phillies Charities 5K

Runners dress in their favorite Phillies gear for the annual Phillies Charities 5K.

The eighth annual Phillies Charities 5K will take place on Saturday, March 24. Participants run a 3.1-mile course that begins and ends at Citizens Bank Park.

Along the route, which loops through the Navy Yard, there will be live music and Phillies-related surprises to keep runners motivated. Then, once across the finish line, runners can take a victory lap around the ballpark field.

Registration for the 5K opens Friday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. The fee is $50 per person (must be 13 or older), with net proceeds benefitting Phillies Charities, Inc. 

New this year, runners have the option to have their race packet mailed to them, instead of picking it up at the ballpark.

All race participants receive a voucher for four Phillies tickets, a long-sleeved shirt, a finishers medal, a gear check bag and a coupon for 20 percent off at the Majestic Clubhouse Store.

For the top overall male and female finishers, there are prizes, including a baseball bat autographed by a Phillies player and recognition on the field prior to the Phillies game on Saturday, April 7.

2018 Phillies Charities 5K

Saturday, March 24
$50 per person
Citizens Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

