September 22, 2017

Gigantic car show returns to Hershey for 63rd year in October

It's free to attend

By Sinead Cummings
From Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 7, antique car collectors and enthusiasts will gather from around the world in Hershey, Pa. for the 63rd Annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Division National Fall Meet.

The event takes place on the grounds and parking lots surrounding Hersheypark. There will be a flea market with 9,000 vendor spaces, around 1,300 collector cars on display and around 1,000 antique cars for sale in the Car Corral.

"Refer to it as antique car mecca. Cross it off your bucket list. Just simply say 'Hershey' to an antique car hobbyist and they’ll know exactly what you are talking about," states the AACA, the world's largest and oldest antique car club.

The annual outdoor event is free to attend. It runs 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

2017 AACA Eastern Division National Fall Meet

Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 7
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Outside Hersheypark
100 Hersheypark Dr., Hershey, Pa.

Sinead Cummings

