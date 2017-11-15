Family-Friendly Holidays
Christmas Story Experience at Cherry Hill Mall Courtesy of Hoopla Marketing and Public Relations/PhillyVoice

"A Christmas Story" has inspired a unique holiday experience at the Cherry Hill Mall that will feature an interactive walkthrough experience where guests can play out their favorite parts of this treasured holiday classic.

November 15, 2017

Cherry Hill Mall offers 'A Christmas Story' Experience

Slide down Santa Mountain

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

This holiday season, the Warner Bros. classic "A Christmas Story" has inspired an unique interactive experience at the Cherry Hill Mall.

Visitors can explore the Parker family kitchen, take a family photo in front of the iconic Leg Lamp in the Parker's living room and slide down Santa Mountain.

"Guaranteed to be fun for kids and nostalgic for grownups," according to a press release.

The walkthrough production was created by New Jersey-based Parker 3D.

"A Christmas Story" Experience will be open through Sunday, Dec. 24, during mall hours. It's free and open to the general public.

"A Christmas Story" Experience

Through Sunday, Dec. 24
Open during mall hours | Free
Cherry Hill Mall
2000 N. Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

Some taxes, fees additional.