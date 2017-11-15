Cherry Hill Mall offers 'A Christmas Story' Experience

This holiday season, the Warner Bros. classic "A Christmas Story" has inspired an unique interactive experience at the Cherry Hill Mall.

Visitors can explore the Parker family kitchen, take a family photo in front of the iconic Leg Lamp in the Parker's living room and slide down Santa Mountain.



"Guaranteed to be fun for kids and nostalgic for grownups," according to a press release.

The walkthrough production was created by New Jersey-based Parker 3D.



"A Christmas Story" Experience will be open through Sunday, Dec. 24, during mall hours. It's free and open to the general public.

