Families can hop on the North Pole Express to meet Santa

Beginning Nov. 18, New Hope & Ivyland Railroad will offer rides on the North Pole Express.

Just like in the classic book, The Polar Express, children can board the train to meet Santa.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit with each family onboard and will give each child a sleigh bell gift. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, festive decorations and carolers, too.



For the ride, children can wear their pajamas, just like the kids in the book.

This year, there's an additional holiday train ride available, as well. Santa's Steam Spectacular is similar to the North Pole Express, but the train has a historic #40 steam engine.

Ticket prices vary for both excursions, ranging from $12.95 (for infants during off-peak times) to $129.90 (for a first-class adult seat on Christmas Eve).



The round-trip holiday train rides will be available through Dec. 31.

Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Dec. 31

$12.95-$104.90 per person

New Hope & Ivyland Railroad

32 W. Bridge St., New Hope, PA

