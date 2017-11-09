1 million lights will illuminate Peddler's Village

On Friday, Nov. 17, the annual Grand Illumination Celebration will take place at Bucks County's Peddler's Village.

Families can watch as Santa and Mrs. Claus switch on 1 million jewel-colored lights, illuminating the trees, gardens and 18th-century-style buildings in the Village.

The main event will take place at 6:15 p.m. but there's plenty to do afterwards.

Visitors can sip on complimentary warm apple cider or can roast marshmallows over an open fire to warm up after the light show.

There will also be 50 gingerbread houses on display in the Village Gazebo, and both local musicans and school choirs will perform holiday favorites throughout the evening.

For those looking to get some holiday shopping done while there, Village shops will stay open until 10 p.m. Many will offer refreshments.

The Village's official extended holiday shopping hours won't begin until Nov. 24. There are 63 retail shops and six restaurants.

Friday, Nov. 17

6-9 p.m. | Free to attend

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA