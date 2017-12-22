December 22, 2017

After boardwalk 5K, take first plunge of 2018 in the Atlantic Ocean

First Day 5K in Ocean City is open to all ages

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
First Plunge in Ocean City Courtesy photo/Ocean City, NJ

The plunge starts at 2 p.m. and is free to all who will brave the cold.

On Monday, Jan. 1, there will be a 5K and non-competitive walk at 1 p.m. in Ocean City, New Jersey. 

After crossing the finish line, participants can then join in a group plunge into the ocean at 2 p.m. Anyone willing to brave the cold water is invited to participate.

RELATED: 5 family-friendly New Year's Eve events to ring in 2018 | Make your 2018 fitness resolution stick with help from Philadelphia Runner

The all-ages race will take place on the boardwalk, beginning and ending near Seventh Street.

On race day, registration begins 11 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. T-shirts will be available for the first 500 registered. After the race, there will be refreshments and awards.

The entry fee for the First Day 5K is $25 in advance online and $30 day-of ($20 if you don't want a race T-shirt).

The plunge is free to attend, but all participants must sign a waiver at the Music Pier before the event. There will be DJ to make the dip into the Atlantic Ocean a big party.

First Day 5K

Monday, Jan. 1
1 p.m. start time | $20-$30 registration
Music Pier
825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Ocean City Family-Friendly New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.