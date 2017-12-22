After boardwalk 5K, take first plunge of 2018 in the Atlantic Ocean

On Monday, Jan. 1, there will be a 5K and non-competitive walk at 1 p.m. in Ocean City, New Jersey.

After crossing the finish line, participants can then join in a group plunge into the ocean at 2 p.m. Anyone willing to brave the cold water is invited to participate.

The all-ages race will take place on the boardwalk, beginning and ending near Seventh Street.

On race day, registration begins 11 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. T-shirts will be available for the first 500 registered. After the race, there will be refreshments and awards.

The entry fee for the First Day 5K is $25 in advance online and $30 day-of ($20 if you don't want a race T-shirt).

The plunge is free to attend, but all participants must sign a waiver at the Music Pier before the event. There will be DJ to make the dip into the Atlantic Ocean a big party.

Monday, Jan. 1

1 p.m. start time | $20-$30 registration

Music Pier

825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226