After boardwalk 5K, take first plunge of 2018 in the Atlantic Ocean

December 22, 2017
On Monday, Jan. 1, there will be a 5K and non-competitive walk at 1 p.m. in Ocean City, New Jersey.
After crossing the finish line, participants can then join in a group plunge into the ocean at 2 p.m. Anyone willing to brave the cold water is invited to participate.
The all-ages race will take place on the boardwalk, beginning and ending near Seventh Street.
On race day, registration begins 11 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. T-shirts will be available for the first 500 registered. After the race, there will be refreshments and awards.
The entry fee for the First Day 5K is $25 in advance online and $30 day-of ($20 if you don't want a race T-shirt).
The plunge is free to attend, but all participants must sign a waiver at the Music Pier before the event. There will be DJ to make the dip into the Atlantic Ocean a big party.
Monday, Jan. 1
1 p.m. start time | $20-$30 registration
Music Pier
825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226