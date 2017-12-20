December 20, 2017

Make your 2018 fitness resolution stick with help from Philadelphia Runner

It's your year to get fit, get healthy

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Clean Air Council Race the Bus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Despite the blustery afternoon weather, runners' spirits were high as they passed through Center City, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.

What's your 2018 resolution? 

If this is your year to get fit, get healthy and finally reach your fitness goals, then gather support from like-minded people at the Resolution Run on Monday, Jan. 1.

Kick off the new year with a 3-mile group run at 10 a.m. The loop will begin and end at the Philadelphia Runner store in Center City.

Post-run, participants can mingle, enjoy light refreshments and try their luck in a raffle.

Post-run, participants can mingle, enjoy light refreshments and try their luck in a raffle.

There will also be a resolution wall, where all are encouraged to write down their goals – no matter how big or how small.

To get those good intentions to stick, Philadelphia Runner is asking Resolution Run attendees to participate in their Instagram challenge. 

"We’ll be browsing your posts and selecting winners who are crushing their goals for 2018. The challenge hashtag will be announced at the event," shared Philadelphia Runner on Facebook.

The Resolution Run is free to attend with registration.

Resolution Run 2018

Monday, Jan. 1
10 a.m. to noon | Free with registration
Philadelphia Runner
1601 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

