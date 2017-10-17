After long delay, E-ZPass coming to some bridges along Jersey Shore

Breathe easier, beach goers: The five bridges that link shore towns in of Cape May County will finally get long-promised E-ZPass.

The Cape May County Bridge Commission had allocated half a million for the project last February and had set a target of June for completion.

But the work went slow. When summer hit, all work stopped, but the agency is now back on track.

The Ocean City-Longport Bridge, which connects to Somers Point and a bayside portion of Egg Harbor Township, should be completed within two months, officials say.

The rest of the projects should be completed by mid-spring.

The additional bridges are: Middle Thorofare Bridge connecting Cape May and Wildwood Crest; Grassy Sound Bridge linking North Wildwood and Stone Harbor; Townsends Inlet Bridge between Avalon and Sea Isle City and the Corsons Inlet Bridge between Strathmere and Ocean City.

Officials will discuss the electronic toll project at a commision meeting on Thursday.