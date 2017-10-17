Tolls Bridges
E-ZPass SOURCE//Mid-Atlantic AAA

E-Z pass is coming to the bridges of Cape May County by Spring, following a long delay.

October 17, 2017

After long delay, E-ZPass coming to some bridges along Jersey Shore

Tolls Bridges Cape May County Jersey Shore South Jersey E-ZPass Shore Towns
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Breathe easier, beach goers: The five bridges that link shore towns in of Cape May County will finally get long-promised E-ZPass.

The Cape May County Bridge Commission had allocated half a million for the project last February and had set a target of June for completion.

But the work went slow. When summer hit, all work stopped, but the agency is now back on track.

The Ocean City-Longport Bridge, which connects to Somers Point and a bayside portion of Egg Harbor Township, should be completed within two months, officials say. 

The rest of the projects should be completed by mid-spring.

The additional bridges are: Middle Thorofare Bridge connecting Cape May and Wildwood Crest; Grassy Sound Bridge linking North Wildwood and Stone Harbor; Townsends Inlet Bridge between Avalon and Sea Isle City and the Corsons Inlet Bridge between Strathmere and Ocean City.

Officials will discuss the electronic toll project at a commision meeting on Thursday.

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Amazon

01_070517_Stock_Carroll.jpg

WATCH: Philly pitches strategic location in video to Amazon

Politics

Questlove

Questlove makes 201-song playlist for Keith Olbermann following commentator’s Eminem tweet

Eagles

101617DougPederson

Eagles are all alone atop the NFC

Food & Drink

03-101217_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Carve pumpkins, drink fall specials at outdoor bar made from hay bales

Escapes

Limited - Iberostar Jamaica

$909 & up -- Jr. Suite: Iberostar Jamaica Escape incl. Air

 *
Limited - Fall in Paris travel deals

$995 & up -- Paris 3-Night Christmas Season Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Havana ooh na na Half of my heart is in Havana ooh-na-na

$299 & up -- 4-Day Roundtrip Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.