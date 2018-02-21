Alex Trebek will moderate Pennsylvania's gubernatorial debate

I'll take "Pennsylvania's state budget" for $600, Alex.

The Oct. 1 debate between incumbent Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and his eventual Republican challenger won't have the candidates answering questions like contestants on "Jeopardy!" However, they will be pressed on the issues by the host of the long-running game show.

The debate in advance of Pennsylvania's 2018 gubernatorial election, hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, will have Alex Trebek as its moderator.

"With a dynamic, entertaining format, the debate focuses on an array of topics that are critical to Pennsylvania businesses," the business chamber wrote on the page for the event.

According to a 2013 post from The Hill, Trebek, who has described himself as a "social liberal and a fiscal conservative," has said he would "love" to moderate a presidential debate:

“Unlike some of the other moderators — I’m not going to disparage them — but I have a different approach,” he said. “I would not let the politicians get away with standard responses. I would try to pin them down, even though I might look bad doing it.”

For now, he'll have to stick with Pennsylvania's contest for governor. There currently are three candidates lining up for the GOP nomination to challenge Wolf’s re-election bid: state Sen. Scott Wagner, businessman Paul Mango and attorney Laura Ellsworth. State House Speaker Mike Turzai dropped out earlier this month when Wagner won the endorsement of the Republican Party Committee.