April 23, 2018

Allen Iverson says he's annoyed Kobe Bryant gets snubbed in NBA's GOAT debate

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Basketball
Allen Iverson Courtside Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

NBA Hall of Fame member and former Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson cheers on with fans in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center.

Between the Sixers' return to the NBA playoffs and a second NCAA title for Villanova, the city of Philadelphia is about as hyped up for basketball right now as it's been in almost 20 years.

The last time around, it was Allen Iverson's Sixers supercharging to the NBA Finals, where they fell to a Lakers dynasty led by Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neill and Phil Jackson.

It was after Michael Jordan's reign with the Bulls and before the dawn of LeBron James as the league's greatest force on and off the court.

Most of the time, conversations about the greatest NBA player of all time revolve around Jordan and James. It tends to be a modern discussion because 1) we have short memories and 2) legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in what's considered a different era.

In an interview with UNGUARDED, Iverson says he doesn't understand why critics and fans omit Lower Merion's Bryant from the discussion. Colin Cowherd, for example, calls Bryant "Jordan Lite" on a routine basis. The argument generally goes that Bryant wouldn't have been a top-end superstar without Shaquille O'Neill, or that his shot volume and percentages work against his case.

Iverson, who's been cheering on the Sixers during their playoff run, begs to differ.

Based on a history of grueling battles, Iverson's admiration for Kobe is likely a product of the two being contemporaries. In any case, the respect flows both ways. Bryant admitted last year that he was so obsessed with outdueling A.I. that he studied how great white sharks hunt seals off the coast of South Africa. Don't ask what that has to do with basketball.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Basketball United States Michael Jordan LeBron James Kobe Bryant Allen Iverson

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.