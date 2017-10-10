People Television
CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in New York.

October 10, 2017

Anderson Cooper chides Kellyanne Conway for calling Corker tweet 'irresponsible'

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper finds it ironic that Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is calling a tweet from U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., "incredibly irresponsible" following a social media feud that unfolded between him and President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Cooper, host of "Anderson Cooper 360," took on the subject during his Monday night broadcast, breaking down the drama between Corker and Trump. Corker, who once endorsed Trump for president, has been critical of his performance in recent months, which caused the president to lash out at him on Twitter on Sunday.

In a series of posts, Trump said that Corker had "begged" for his endorsement during his state's re-election but dropped out after Trump refused.

Corker responded that it was "a shame" that "the White House has become an adult day care center."

The Republican senator then unloaded on the president in an interview with The New York Times, where he commented that the president was treating the White House like "a reality show" and that he could put the U.S. "on the path to World War III."

Conway, who hails from South Jersey, took to Fox News on Sunday and called Corker's tweet "incredibly irresponsible" because "world leaders [can] see that."

In a segment called "Keeping Them Honest," Cooper pointed to Trump's own Twitter account and urged his audience to let Conway's comment "sink in for a moment."

“Does she hold the president to the same criticism, concerned that world leaders are watching?" Cooper then asked. "Well, no, she doesn’t."

Watch the clip below:



Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

