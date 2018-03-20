Armed man barricaded in restaurant near Princeton University

Police in Princeton are negotiating with an armed man barricaded inside a Panera Bread restaurant across from its campus, according to the university.

Negotiations were continuing as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have shut down buildings near the restaurant, located at 136 Nassau St. – across the street from the Firestone Library on the Ivy League school's campus. The street has been closed between Washington and Witherspoon streets.



No injuries have been reported. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

It is unknown whether the gunman has any connection to Princeton University. Classes are not in session because students are on spring break.

The standoff began around 10 a.m., according to the Associated Press.

Some Princeton University community members received a telephone call incorrectly reporting that shots had been fired and a shelter-in-place order had been issued.

The university corrected the alert on Twitter, stressing that no shots were fired, nor was a shelter-in-place order issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.





