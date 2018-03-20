March 20, 2018

Armed man barricaded in restaurant near Princeton University

Police are negotiating with the gunman

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Panera
03202018_Panera_Princeton_GM Google/StreetView

A man was holed up Tuesday afternoon in this Panera store on Nassau Street across from the campus of Princeton University. An FBI negotiating team is on the scene, according to multiple reports.

Police in Princeton are negotiating with an armed man barricaded inside a Panera Bread restaurant across from its campus, according to the university.

Negotiations were continuing as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have shut down buildings near the restaurant, located at 136 Nassau St. – across the street from the Firestone Library on the Ivy League school's campus. The street has been closed between Washington and Witherspoon streets.

No injuries have been reported. Police have urged people to avoid the area.

It is unknown whether the gunman has any connection to Princeton University. Classes are not in session because students are on spring break.

The standoff began around 10 a.m., according to the Associated Press. 

Some Princeton University community members received a telephone call incorrectly reporting that shots had been fired and a shelter-in-place order had been issued. 

The university corrected the alert on Twitter, stressing that no shots were fired, nor was a shelter-in-place order issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Panera Princeton Princeton University

Just In

Must Read

St. Joseph's University

Friends remember St. Joseph's student as 'one of the nicest people'
03302018_Mark_Dombroski

Flyers

Flyers' backup Alex Lyon was so superstitious that he actually had to give up all his superstitions
031918_Alex-Lyon_usat

Weddings

What to wear to a wedding
wedding guests

Vandalism

Swastika painted on front of Philly row home
Swastika Northern Liberties

Wellness

Determine your depth of doubt – and turn it into confidence
03202018_doubt_scrabble

Opinion

Eagles showing everyone they're not content with just one Super Bowl
031918_Roseman-Lombardi_usat

Escapes

Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.