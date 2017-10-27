16-year-old surrenders in South Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old boy turned himself into authorities on Friday evening in connection with the South Philadelphia shooting that left two teenagers dead and a community in grief earlier this week.



Police had issued an arrest warrant for Brandon Olivieri, 16, shortly before he turned himself in. Olivieri was a person-of-interest in the murders of 16-year-olds Salvatore DiNubile and Caleer Miller, who were shot and killed during an argument near 12th and Ritner streets on Tuesday night.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Capt. John Ryan said he believed the shootings resulted from two groups of teens who knew one another.



The situation escalated early Friday when Olivieri's home, just blocks away from Tuesday night's shooting, was riddled about a dozen bullets around 1:30 a.m. At least 14 shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. There were no injuries.

Roman Catholic High School and its sister school, John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' School, were placed on voluntary lockdown Friday morning after police had received several tips that Oliveri had been seen at Roman Catholic.

DiNubile was a junior at St. Joseph's Prep in Francisville and Miller was a junior at Mastery Charter's Thomas campus in South Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, a lone shooter fired three shots from a .45 caliber handgun, Ryan said, striking Miller once in the chest and DiNubile twice in the chest and the back.

Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil held for the victims at 12th and Ritner streets.