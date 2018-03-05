March 05, 2018

At Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest there will be nearly 1,000 beers to sample

200 breweries from around the world will be showing off their brews

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
At the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival there will be nearly 1,000 different beers available to sample, and live music on two stages.

Two hundred breweries from around the world will be showing off their goods on both Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24.

There are three sessions to choose from when purchasing tickets to the festival. A different headliner will play for each session.

Date Time Main Stage Band 
 Friday, March 238 p.m. to midnight  The Descendents
Saturday, March 24 Noon to 4 p.m. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones 
Saturday, March 24 6-10 p.m.  Pepper

While beer and music are the biggest parts of the festival (duh), there's more to do than drink and dance. 

Attendees can toss hatchets, do yoga, play giant cornhole, watch cooking demonstrations, learn the science behind brewing beer, compete in a wing eating contest and shop numerous vendors.

There will be food for sale at the event, too.

2018 Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Friday, March 23, through Saturday, March 24
$60 per person
The Atlantic City Convention Center
1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, N.J. 08401

