Lawmaker wants to ban 'Bachelor' Arie from state after fiasco finale

Many viewers were understandably upset when Arie Luyendyk from “The Bachelor" made his choice between remaining contestants Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham, only to rescind the offer of an engagement because he's a big dumb baby man he changed his mind.

But only one elected official is offering to do anything about it.

To recap, in Part 1 of the two-part "Bachelor" finale Monday, Arie chose Becca over, um, conversationalist Lauren. This made sense; his family wanted Becca, and Lauren had trouble opening up emotionally about, well, anything. Arie gave Lauren the slip, then got down on one knee and proposed to Becca. Season's over, right?

Nope. After a brief montage of their short-lived engagement, Arie changes his mind, deciding he actually loves Lauren. He breaks up with Becca, who is justifiably pissed, especially when she makes it clear she just wants him to leave and he hangs around like a doofus as he tries to console her right after humiliating her on national television.

For many "Bachelor" fans, what had been mostly indifference toward Arie quickly turned into rage — myself included. Well, Minnesota state Rep. Drew Christensen is turning that rage into action. You see, Becca is also from Minnesota, and Christensen, a 25-year-old Republican, is a "Bachelor fan." He offered to draft legislation that would ban Arie from the state if he got a thousand retweets.

His tweet easily reached that mark with more than 8,000 retweets as of late Tuesday morning. Christensen said he is writing up the bill and will even offer to have Becca as his guest to Minnesota’s State of the State Address if he got 10,000 retweets.

In such a polarized political atmosphere, it's always nice when we can work together for bipartisan change, such as shaming a reality television villain.