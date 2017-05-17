Phillies MLB
051717-Phillies-Cubs_AP Larry Stoddard/AP, File

Chicago Cubs third baseman Steve Ontiveros reaches with a late tag as Philadelphia Phillies Bob Boone dives for third during the third inning of the Phillies' 23-22 win over the Cubs on May 17, 1979.

May 17, 2017

Back in the day: 38 years ago today, Phillies and Cubs combined for 45 runs

By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

When the Phillies and Cubs met at Wrigley for the finale of a three-game series on May 17, 1979 – exactly 38 years ago today – the wind must have been blowing out.

The two teams combined for 45 runs and an astounding 50 hits in the 10-inning game, which the Phillies won 23-22. It remains the second highest-scoring game in MLB history. And you'll never guess who the other one featured...

That's right, the Cubs and Phillies – 57 years earlier (August 25, 1922) the two teams combined for 49 runs in a 26-23 Cubs' win.

Since the game took place before the advent of SportsCenter, ESPN ran the highlights on Tuesday morning, and Philly guy Kevin Negandhi was on the call. Take a look:

And because it's something you really need to see to believe, here's a look at the boxscore, courtesy of baseball-reference.com:

None

PHILLIES

Batting AB R H RBI BB-SO Details
B. McBride, RF 8 2 3 1 0-2
L. Bowa, SS 8 4 5 1 0-0 2·2B, SB
P. Rose, 1B 7 4 3 4 1-0 2·2B
M. Schmidt, 3B 4 3 2 4 4-0 2·HR, 2·IW
D. Unser, LF 7 1 1 2 0-2 SF
G. Maddox, CF 4 3 4 4 0-0 HR, 2·2B
Greg Gross, PR-CF 2 1 1 1 0-0 3B, SF
B. Boone, C 4 2 3 5 2-0 HR, 2B, HBP, 2·IW
R. Meoli, 2B 5 0 1 0 2-2 SB
R. Lerch, P 1 1 1 1 0-0 HR
D. Bird, P 1 1 0 0 1-1
G. Luzinski, PH 0 0 0 0 1-0
N. Espinosa, PR 1 1 0 0 0-0
T. McGraw, P 0 0 0 0 0-0
R. Reed, P 0 0 0 0 1-0
T. McCarver, PH 1 0 0 0 0-0
R. Eastwick, P 0 0 0 0 0-0
TOTAL 53 23 24 23 12-7

Pitching IP H R ER BB-SO HR
R. Lerch 0.1 5 5 5 0-0 1
D. Bird 3.2 8 4 4 0-2 2
T. McGraw 0.2 4 7 4 3-1 2
R. Reed 3.1 9 6 6 0-0 1
R. Eastwick 2 0 0 0 0-1 0
TOTAL 10 26 22 19 3-4 6

CUBS

Batting AB R H RBI BB Details
I. de Jesus, SS 6 4 3 1 1-1 2B
M. Vail, RF 5 2 3 1 0-0
R. Burris, P 0 0 0 0 0-0
S. Thompson, PH-RF 2 1 1 0 0-0
B. Buckner, 1B 7 2 4 7 0-0 HR
D. Kingman, LF 6 4 3 6 1-1 3·HR, GDP
S. Ontiveros, 3B 7 2 1 1 0-1 HR
J. Martin, CF 6 2 3 3 0-0 HR, 2B
B. Sutter, P 0 0 0 0 0-0
B. Foote, C 6 1 3 1 0-0 2B
T. Sizemore, 2B 4 2 2 1 0-0
B. Caudill, P 0 0 0 0 0-0
B. Murcer, RF-CF 2 0 1 0 0-0
D. Lamp, P 0 0 0 0 0-0
D. Moore, P 1 0 1 1 0-0 3B
W. Hernandez, P 1 0 0 0 0-1
S. Dillard, PH-2B 1 2 1 0 1-0
L. Biittner, PH 1 0 0 0 0-0 GDP
M. Kelleher, 2B 1 0 0 0 0-0
TOTAL 56 22 26 22 3-4

Pitching IP H R ER BB-SO HR
D. Lamp 0.1 6 6 6 0-0 2
D. Moore 2 6 7 7 2-1 1
W. Hernandez 2.2 7 8 6 7-1 1
B. Caudill 1.1 3 1 1 2-3 0
R. Burris 1.2 1 0 0 0-1 0
B. Sutter 2 1 1 1 1-1 1
TOTAL 10 24 23 21 12-7 5

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

