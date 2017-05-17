Back in the day: 38 years ago today, Phillies and Cubs combined for 45 runs

May 17, 2017
When the Phillies and Cubs met at Wrigley for the finale of a three-game series on May 17, 1979 – exactly 38 years ago today – the wind must have been blowing out.
The two teams combined for 45 runs and an astounding 50 hits in the 10-inning game, which the Phillies won 23-22. It remains the second highest-scoring game in MLB history. And you'll never guess who the other one featured...
That's right, the Cubs and Phillies – 57 years earlier (August 25, 1922) the two teams combined for 49 runs in a 26-23 Cubs' win.
Since the game took place before the advent of SportsCenter, ESPN ran the highlights on Tuesday morning, and Philly guy Kevin Negandhi was on the call. Take a look:
And because it's something you really need to see to believe, here's a look at the boxscore, courtesy of baseball-reference.com:
|Batting
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-SO
|Details
|B. McBride, RF
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0-2
|L. Bowa, SS
|8
|4
|5
|1
|0-0
|2·2B, SB
|P. Rose, 1B
|7
|4
|3
|4
|1-0
|2·2B
|M. Schmidt, 3B
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4-0
|2·HR, 2·IW
|D. Unser, LF
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0-2
|SF
|G. Maddox, CF
|4
|3
|4
|4
|0-0
|HR, 2·2B
|Greg Gross, PR-CF
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0-0
|3B, SF
|B. Boone, C
|4
|2
|3
|5
|2-0
|HR, 2B, HBP, 2·IW
|R. Meoli, 2B
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|SB
|R. Lerch, P
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0-0
|HR
|D. Bird, P
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-1
|G. Luzinski, PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|N. Espinosa, PR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0-0
|T. McGraw, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|R. Reed, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|T. McCarver, PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|R. Eastwick, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|TOTAL
|53
|23
|24
|23
|12-7
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-SO
|HR
|R. Lerch
|0.1
|5
|5
|5
|0-0
|1
|D. Bird
|3.2
|8
|4
|4
|0-2
|2
|T. McGraw
|0.2
|4
|7
|4
|3-1
|2
|R. Reed
|3.1
|9
|6
|6
|0-0
|1
|R. Eastwick
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|TOTAL
|10
|26
|22
|19
|3-4
|6
|Batting
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|Details
|I. de Jesus, SS
|6
|4
|3
|1
|1-1
|2B
|M. Vail, RF
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0-0
|R. Burris, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|S. Thompson, PH-RF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0-0
|B. Buckner, 1B
|7
|2
|4
|7
|0-0
|HR
|D. Kingman, LF
|6
|4
|3
|6
|1-1
|3·HR, GDP
|S. Ontiveros, 3B
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0-1
|HR
|J. Martin, CF
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0-0
|HR, 2B
|B. Sutter, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|B. Foote, C
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0-0
|2B
|T. Sizemore, 2B
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0-0
|B. Caudill, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|B. Murcer, RF-CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|D. Lamp, P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|D. Moore, P
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0-0
|3B
|W. Hernandez, P
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|S. Dillard, PH-2B
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1-0
|L. Biittner, PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|GDP
|M. Kelleher, 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|TOTAL
|56
|22
|26
|22
|3-4
|Pitching
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-SO
|HR
|D. Lamp
|0.1
|6
|6
|6
|0-0
|2
|D. Moore
|2
|6
|7
|7
|2-1
|1
|W. Hernandez
|2.2
|7
|8
|6
|7-1
|1
|B. Caudill
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|2-3
|0
|R. Burris
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|B. Sutter
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1-1
|1
|TOTAL
|10
|24
|23
|21
|12-7
|5
