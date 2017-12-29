December 29, 2017

Barack Obama shouts out Eagles player Chris Long

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Eagles
Barack Obama Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Former U.S. President Barack Obama flashes a smile during the first round foursomes match of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course.

Former President Barack Obama thinks Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long's charity is an example of good news in world seemingly overcome by bad news.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, the ex-commander-in-chief and Chicago Bears fan tried to highlight some positive stories from the past year.

"For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America," Obama tweeted.

One of those stories was about Long donating his entire 2017 salary to charity. 

A native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Long announced in September he would donate his first six game checks to fund two scholarships in the town.

He made the decision in response to the white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, the aftermath of which left three people dead and dozens injured.

In October, Long went a step further, giving his remaining 10 game checks to four organizations advocating for educational equality in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia – the three NFL cities he has played in.

Long's actions struck a chord with Obama, who counted the Eagles player's generousity among the best stories of 2017.

Now, if only 44 had some sway with NFL officials...


Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Eagles Philadelphia Chris Long Charity Barack Obama Charlottesville NFL

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 17 NFL picks
122817DougPederson

Updates

A look back at 20 stories from 2017 – with updates
Haircuts for the homeless

Entertainment

'The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses' performs at Kimmel Center
Zelda

Performances

Theater shows to check out in Philly this January
"Les Misérables"

Sponsored

Brandon Brooks: We're not looking for perfect wins, just wins
122717_brooksjohnson_USAT

Rankings

A ranking of Philadelphia's top 5 people named Ben
Ben Simmons Ben Franklin

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.