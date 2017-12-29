Barack Obama shouts out Eagles player Chris Long

Former President Barack Obama thinks Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long's charity is an example of good news in world seemingly overcome by bad news.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, the ex-commander-in-chief and Chicago Bears fan tried to highlight some positive stories from the past year.

"For all the bad news that seemed to dominate our collective consciousness, there are countless stories from this year that remind us what's best about America," Obama tweeted.

One of those stories was about Long donating his entire 2017 salary to charity.

A native of Charlottesville, Virginia, Long announced in September he would donate his first six game checks to fund two scholarships in the town.

He made the decision in response to the white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, the aftermath of which left three people dead and dozens injured.

In October, Long went a step further, giving his remaining 10 game checks to four organizations advocating for educational equality in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia – the three NFL cities he has played in.

Long's actions struck a chord with Obama, who counted the Eagles player's generousity among the best stories of 2017.

Now, if only 44 had some sway with NFL officials...





