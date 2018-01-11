January 11, 2018

Barnes Foundation throwing gothic party

The theme relates to the new exhibition 'Kiefer Rodin'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The winter edition of Young Professionals Night is an ode to to the exhibition "Kiefer Rodin," featuring renowned contemporary artist Anselm Kiefer’s experimental responses to masterworks by Auguste Rodin.

If you think the dark side can't be glamorous, let the Barnes Foundation prove you wrong on Friday, Jan. 19. 

The winter Young Professionals Night – there are only three per year – has a goth-glam vibe.

The theme relates to the new exhibition, "Kiefer Rodin," featuring renowned contemporary artist Anselm Kiefer’s experimental responses to masterworks by Auguste Rodin.

"Both artists share a dark, sensuous fascination with ruins and Gothic cathedrals as metaphors for the drama of humanity," according to the Barnes.

At the soiree, attendees can check out the art, get out on the dance floor, snack on light fare and drink. As for what to wear, guests are expected to dress for the theme.

So, rock some dark lipstick. Try the Morticia Addams's look. Pile on layers of black on black on black.

Admission to the event is $35. For members, the price is $15.

Young Professionals Night: Gothic Glam

Friday, Jan. 19
7-10 p.m. | $15-$35 per person
Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 278-7000

Sinead Cummings
