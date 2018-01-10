January 10, 2018

New Hope and Lambertville join together for winter festival

A toll-free bridge with a pedestrian walkway connects the Pennsylvania and New Jersey small towns

2018 marks the 21st year of the Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival. 

Lambertville, N.J., and New Hope, PA, are located on opposite sides of the Delaware River, connected by a toll-free bridge with a pedestrian walkway.

From Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 28, there will be various free and ticketed events in both towns

One popular, free activity that all ages can enjoy is watching live ice sculpture demonstrations. After learning how the ice is carved into shapes, families can take a walk to view pre-carved ice sculpture displays.

As for ticketed events, there will be a chili cook-off, the "Winter Fest Jamaican Jam" and an opportunity to sample food & drink from the towns' restaurants.

Winter Festival

Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 28
Various locations in Lambertville, N.J., and New Hope, PA

