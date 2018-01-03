Reba McEntire to perform at new Xcite Center

Parx Casino in Bucks County has announced Reba McEntire will perform at the casino's new live entertainment complex Xcite Center in April.

McEntire's vast list of accomplishments includes being a Grammy-Award winner, a CMA-Award winner, a Country Music Hall of Fame member and the recipient of AMC's 50th Anniversary Milestone Award for the Most Awarded ACM Female Vocalist of the Year.

In 2017, she put out two new records: Grammy-nominated, Dove Award-winning gospel album, "Sing It Now," and the expanded, "My Kind of Christmas."

Tickets to see McEntire at the Xcite Center go on sale Friday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. She will perform on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.

The Xcite Center will formally open on Saturday, Jan. 13. The grand opening show and other scheduled performances through March are listed below.

• Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 13

• Bill Engvall on Sunday, Jan. 14

• Paul Rodgers of Bad Company on Saturday, Jan. 20

• Wayne Brady on Friday, Jan. 26

• Gabriell “Fluffy” Iglesias on Saturday, Jan. 27

• Dwight Yoakam on Thursday, Feb. 8

• Third Eye Blind on Saturday, Feb. 10

• The Commodores on Saturday, Feb. 17

• Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin on Thursday, March 1

• Rascal Flatts on Saturday, March 3

Friday, April 27 through Saturday, April 28

8 p.m. | $75-$175 per ticket

Xcite Center at Parx Casino

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020