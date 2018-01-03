Taylor Swift adds second Philly performance for 'Reputation' tour

January 03, 2018
Some so-called "Swifties" — aka diehard fans of Taylor Swift – may be unhappy with exorbitant prices to see the Reading-born singer on her upcoming tour.
But that doesn't appear to be slowing sales, as her stop in Philly this summer will feature a second performance due to "overwhelming demand."
Swift's promoters announced Wednesday she'll be doing an additional show at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, July 13, as part of the tour promoting her new album "Reputation," which was released in November.
She's already scheduled to perform at the Linc on Saturday, July 14. The cheapest ticket for that show is currently going for $164 on Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the second show go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Fans can buy tickets in advance by registering for a presale that begins 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 and lasts until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.
Fans who register for the presale and have previously been verified through Taylor Swift Tix will get priority access over other fans. Ticket information can be found on Swift's website, Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.
Friday, July 13
Time and Ticket prices TBD
Lincoln Financial Field